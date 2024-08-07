Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Moldova authorities throw out registration of pro-Russian election bloc

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Alexaner Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Election authorities in ex-Soviet Moldova on Wednesday threw out a registration application from a pro-Russian political bloc headed by a fugitive business magnate convicted of mass fraud.

The Central Election Committee said the application, examined three months before a presidential election, was rejected on technical grounds: the bloc bore the same name, Victorie (Victory), as one of four parties behind its formation.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Moldovan politics is highly polarised ahead of pro-European President Maia Sandu’s bid to secure a second term in office and a referendum to be held on the same day asking voters if they back the country’s bid to join the European Union.

The Victory bloc was formed in April in Moscow and led by Ilan Shor, sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison in connection with the 2014 disappearance of $1 billion from the Moldovan banking system.

Moldova’s Constitutional Court last year banned a party bearing Shor’s name, a fact also noted by the Election Commission. Sandu says Russia wants to subvert her government and accuses Shor of illegally financing his political allies.

Victory opposes the EU membership drive, but has yet to name a candidate to challenge Sandu in the election.

KEY QUOTES:

Victory bloc leader Shor: “We believe the ruling of the Election Commission is a crime and we will be making a case to the Appeal Chamber. Its explanations are comically absurd.”

Victory bloc Executive Secretary Marina Tauber : “The Commission’s Deputy Chairman, Pavel Postica, is, as usual, carrying out orders from above.”

