Moldova clinches security accord with Britain

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Britain and Romania offered their support to Moldova on Wednesday in tackling the effects of Russia’s 1,000-day-old invasion of neighbouring Ukraine as London signed a new security and defence partnership agreement with the ex-Soviet state.

Foreign ministers from Britain and Romania visited just over two weeks after pro-European President Maia Sandu won re-election in the country between Ukraine and Romania, though by a smaller margin than expected.

Moldovan voters last month backed, by a tiny margin, a referendum to alter the constitution to include provisions on integration with the European Union.

A British statement said the security partnership was aimed at “building on extensive cooperation between the two countries and strengthening Moldovan resilience against external threats”.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted the large influx of Ukrainians since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, including 50,000 children.

“With Ukraine next door, Moldovans are constantly reminded of Russia’s oppression, imperialism and aggression,” Lammy said.

Sandu has denounced Moscow’s war in Ukraine and described Russia and corruption as the biggest threats to Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries.

The two countries also clinched an agreement on re-admission to ensure the return to Moldova of its nationals illegally staying in Britain.

Also agreed were a 2-million-pound ($2.52-million) deal to improve Moldova’s protection against cyberattacks and a 5-million-pound grant to improve health services for refugees.

Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu welcomed the outcome of Moldova’s elections and said the three-sided meeting underscored “the resolve of Romania and the United Kingdom to work together in firmly supporting Moldova”.

Romania and Moldova have cultivated strong relations bolstered by a common language and historical links. Prior to independence in 1991, Moldova was for 150 years variously a part of the Russian empire, Greater Romania and the Soviet Union.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean presented on Wednesday an updated version of Moldova’s constitution and identified integration with the EU as a strategic goal.