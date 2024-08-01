Moldova expels Russian diplomat, summons envoy to protest after treason case

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had expelled a Russian diplomat and summoned Russia’s ambassador to issue a formal protest, a day after its law enforcement agencies detained two officials on treason and conspiracy allegations.

A Moldovan security source said the two people had been detained on Tuesday on suspicion of providing information to the Russian embassy’s deputy defence attache in Chisinau.