Moldova expels Russian diplomat, summons envoy to protest after treason case

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it had expelled a Russian diplomat and summoned Russia’s ambassador to issue a formal protest, a day after its law enforcement agencies detained two officials on treason and conspiracy allegations.

A Moldovan security source said the two people had been detained on Tuesday on suspicion of providing information to the Russian embassy’s deputy defence attache in Chisinau.

