Moldova expels Russian diplomat, summons envoy to protest over treason case

CHISINAU (Reuters) -Moldova said on Thursday it had expelled a Russian diplomat and called in Russia’s ambassador to issue a formal protest, after detaining two Moldovan officials on treason and conspiracy allegations earlier this week.

The two people were detained on suspicion of providing information to the Russian embassy’s deputy defence attache, a Moldovan security source told Reuters, the latest setback to the countries’ deteriorating bilateral relations.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that “information and evidence were obtained that attest to the conduct on the territory of the Republic of Moldova (by a Russian diplomat) of activities incompatible with (their) diplomatic status.”

Russia’s ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, told reporters that Moscow viewed the expulsion of its diplomats as “unfriendly” and that Russia would deliver a response to Thursday’s move by Moldova.

Moscow has criticised the new treason and conspiracy case announced by Moldova on Wednesday, describing it as a “yet another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiments that are artificially fostered in Moldova”.

Relations between Russia and the small former Soviet republic, which lies between Ukraine and NATO member Romania, have soured sharply as Chisinau has steered a pro-European course and accused Moscow of trying to destabilise it.

Moldova has strongly condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Heinrich)