Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Moldova expels Russian diplomat and calls in envoy amid spy case

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Alexander Tanas and Tom Balmforth

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova expelled a Russian diplomat and called in the Russian ambassador on Thursday to issue a formal protest, after the ex-Soviet country detained two of its own officials in a spy case linked to the Russian embassy in the capital Chisinau.

Moscow vowed to respond to the expulsion, the latest sign of fraying relations with Moldova, which lies between Ukraine and NATO member Romania and which is striving to join the European Union by 2030. It has staunchly condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

“Information and evidence were obtained that attest to the conduct on the territory of … Moldova (by a Russian diplomat) of activities incompatible with his diplomatic status,” Moldova’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement came a day after state prosecutors said two Moldovan officials had been detained for suspected state treason and conspiracy for gathering and providing information to a member of a foreign embassy in Chisinau.

It did not name the country, but Moldovan media outlets and a security source identified it as the Russian embassy, which issued a statement criticising “yet another manifestation of anti-Russian sentiments that are artificially fostered”.

Pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who is running for a second term in October, said in an interview with Moldova’s Jurnal TV: “The most important thing now is to make sure that this example of treason is punished”.

In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry denounced the expulsion of its diplomat as an “unfriendly step” and what it said was Moldova’s “aggressive anti-Russian course”.

Relations between Moscow and Moldova have soured sharply as Chisinau has steered a pro-European course and accused Moscow of trying to destabilise it.

Moldova severely reduced the size of Russia’s embassy last August, expelling 22 diplomats and 23 employees after a media report about a large number of antennae on the embassy’s roof that it said could be used for intelligence.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR