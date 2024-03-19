Moldova expels Russian diplomat over polling stations in breakaway Transdniestria – foreign ministry

1 minute

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova expelled a Russian diplomat over the opening of polling stations for Russia’s presidential election in its breakaway region of Transdniestria, the foreign ministry said after summoning the Russian ambassador on Tuesday.

The ministry protested over the opening of the polling stations in Transdniestria, a pro-Russian enclave that split from Moldova as the Soviet Union was collapsing, despite Chisinau’s opposition. Earlier government statements called Russia’s move disrespectful to Moldova’s sovereignty.