Moldova says two Russian ‘decoy’ drones crashed on its territory

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova said two Russian “decoy” drones that are used to mislead Ukrainian air defences during attacks violated Moldovan airspace and crashed deep inside its territory on Sunday, endangering the population.

The drones were found in the northern village of Borosenii Noi and the southern village of Firladeni, local police said, after a Russian drone attack on neighbouring Ukraine. No one was reported hurt.

“We firmly condemn these aggressive incursions and reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine,” Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popșoi said.

Moldova, which lies between Ukraine and NATO member Romania, was formerly a part of the Soviet Union and is now seeking to join the European Union by 2030 under pro-Western President Maia Sandu.

Russia, which launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has stepped up drone attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, with Kyiv saying Russia launched more than 2,000 drones at the country in the month of October alone.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters in July that Russia was using cheaply-made “decoy” drones without explosives, as well as its regular long-range attack drones to try to overwhelm and run down Ukrainian air defences.

Sunday’s overnight drone strike on Ukraine injured at least two people and damaged buildings in the southern region of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said earlier.

