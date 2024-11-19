Moldovan interior minister quits in post-election changes

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova’s interior minister resigned on Monday as promised changes started to take hold in the ex-Soviet state after pro-European President Maia Sandu was elected to a second term by a smaller than expected margin.

Adrian Efros gave no reason for stepping down, but said he had worked in difficult times — the war in neighbouring Ukraine, a huge influx of Ukrainian refugees, “and other critical situations testing the country’s stability and security”.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean said Efros would be replaced by Daniela Misail-Nichitin, previously a senior interior ministry official. He also announced new appointments as minister of infrastructure and regional development and as minister of agriculture.

KEY QUOTES

Prime Minister Dorin Recean:

“This is not the end of a cabinet reshuffle. I will be continuing consultations so that future changes in the government will meet peoples’ expectations.”

Outgoing Interior Minister Adrian Efros

“Thanks to courage, solidarity and persistent work, we managed to ensure peace for our citizens and an atmosphere of stability. I worked for Moldova’s European path as I was convinced this was the way for a prosperous future.”

CONTEXT

Sandu, a champion of European integration, won 55 % of the vote in this month’s run-off election and a referendum on joining the EU passed with a razor-thin margin.

After the election, she acknowledged the close result and promised changes to meet the expectations of Moldovans who voted for her opponent, who called for a balance between ties with Europe and traditional links with Russia.

Sandu accused pro-Russian elements of engineering a mass vote-buying scheme against her. A key ally of the president, Andrei Spinu, who had been subject to much public criticism, stepped down as Infrastructure Minister this month ahead of the reshuffle.