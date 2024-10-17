Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Moldovan police say people trained in Russia for Moldovan protests

This content was published on
1 minute

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldovan police said on Thursday they had uncovered a scheme involving people being regularly sent to Russia for training in how to take part in protests and other civil unrest inside Moldova.

The group responsible for organising the training is linked to fugitive pro-Kremlin businessman Ilan Shor, the police told a news briefing.

“The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office is currently conducting an investigation into several criminal cases related to the preparation of mass disturbance in the interests of the criminal community,” prosecutor Victor Furtuna said.

Authorities said people were being regularly taken in groups of about 20 for training in Russia since June. In total, they said about 300 people had taken part in the training.

Officials said they could provide limited information at present due to the ongoing investigation.

Shor, a pro-Russian business magnate, was sentenced last year in absentia to 15 years in prison in connection with the disappearance from the banking system of $1 billion in 2014, dubbed Moldova’s “theft of the century”.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR