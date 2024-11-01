Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Moldovan villagers uncertain about future two days before election run-off

By Felix Hoske and Anna Voitenko

RISKOVA (Reuters) – Moldovans in villages north of the capital Chisinau said they were uncertain about country’s future two days before the second and decisive round of the presidential election.

Moldova holds an election runoff on Sunday in which pro-Western President Maia Sandu seeks second term leading a country that has become a diplomatic battleground between Russia and the European Union.

Moldovan authorities have said the campaign for the first round and a parallel referendum on EU membership was overshadowed by a massive Russia-linked election-meddling scheme aimed at defeating the pro-European side.

Moscow has denied interfering.

Horse sanctuary co-owner Valeriu Istrati, 36, moved out of Chisinau six years ago to provide a home for five farm horses sent for slaughter by their previous owners.

He was angry at what he said was the corruption and meddling seen in the first round of the election.

“Now, it is exactly by the misery of a few which were uninformed, that there (was) such a big tilt towards a party and a force that is obviously corrupt, that is obviously against any kind of sustainability and bright future.”

While many people declined to speak to journalists in the villages some 40 kilometres north of Chisinau, those that were willing were divided over what they wanted and expected to happen in the run-off.

Some residents of Riskova and other nearby villages said they didn’t like Sandu and her politics.

“My opinion is that (Moldovan incumbent president) Maia Sandu didn’t do anything in the last four years. I disagree with her, whether with or without her, we wouldn’t feel any difference,” said a villager who did not want to be named.

Others said that bribing of voters was going to be a decisive factor.

“It doesn’t matter how people vote,” said Tudor Bejan, a retired 72-year-old construction work trainer. “It’s all about the amount of money that will be transferred to those that get paid to vote.”

