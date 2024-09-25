Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Moody’s downgrades Thames Water’s corporate family rating deeper into junk

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Rating firm Moody’s downgraded Britain’s Thames Water’s corporate family rating (CFR) deeper into junk territory on Wednesday, the second time in two months, after raising doubts about the country’s largest water provider securing new equity funds to stay afloat.

The CFR of debt-laden Thames Water has been downgraded to “Caa1” from “Ba2”. In July it was downgraded to “Ba2”, which is considered a junk reading, from “Baa3”, which is an investment grade.

The company, which supplies a quarter of the UK population with water is in talks with creditors for short-term relief as it seeks to raise equity of 3.25 billion pounds ($4.33 billion) over the next five years.

A formal process to raise new equity will be launched in the coming weeks, Thames Water said on Friday.

“In the medium term, inability to attract new equity funding may ultimately lead to a creditor-led debt restructuring or one that is imposed as part of a special administration process,” Moody’s said.

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
128 Likes
92 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
77 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR