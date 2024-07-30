Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
More airlines cancel Beirut flights amid escalation

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Greece’s Aegean Airlines and Germany’s Condor cancelled flights to Beirut on Tuesday, the latest airlines to suspend services to the Lebanese capital in recent days as tensions escalate between Israel and armed political group Hezbollah.

Aegean said it would suspend flights until Thursday, while Condor cancelled Tuesday’s flight from Dusseldorf.

Air France and Lufthansa Group carriers Swiss, Eurowings and Lufthansa on Monday announced flight cancellations.

A number of other carriers have suspended, delayed or cancelled some flights, although Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport listed arrivals on Tuesday from airlines including Pegasus, Emirates, Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Iran Air, Qatar Airways and Etihad.

Lebanon has been bracing for retaliation from Israel since a strike on Saturday in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights killed 12 children and teenagers. Hezbollah has denied blame.

