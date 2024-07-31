Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Moroccan king invites Macron for state visit after W.Sahara position

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

RABAT (Reuters) – King Mohammed VI invited French President Emmanuel Macron for an official visit, after Paris announced a position in support of Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

This came in a letter from the king to Macron, welcoming Paris’s “clear support for Morocco’s sovereignty over this part of its territory.”

The Western Sahara dispute, dating back to 1975, pits Morocco, which considers the territory as its own, against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks an independent state there.

Macron had sent a letter to the King on Tuesday recognizing the Moroccan autonomy plan as the “only basis” to reach a political solution to the conflict, while considering “the present and the future of Western Sahara within the framework of Morocco’s sovereignty.”

“Our two countries will work together to reach a solution that, within the framework of the United Nations, fully respects Morocco’s sovereignty over its Sahara,” the king said, adding that the two countries are poised to foster their partnership in “strategic sectors.”

Both the Polisario and Algeria condemned the French position. Algeria withdrew its ambassador to Paris in reaction.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR