Moscow court upholds arrest of Yulia Navalnaya in absentia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A court in Moscow has upheld the decision to arrest in absentia Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday.

Navalnaya, who lives outside Russia, was accused of participating in an “extremist” group and arrested for two months by a Moscow court in July, meaning that she would be detained if she set foot on Russian soil.