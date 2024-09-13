Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Moscow disagrees with Turkey’s Erdogan that Crimea should return to Kyiv’s control, Kremlin says

This content was published on
1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia completely disagrees with comments from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that Crimea should return to Ukrainian control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Erdogan said this week that Turkish support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence was unwavering, and the return of Crimea was a requirement of international law.

Peskov said this was a point of disagreement where “our opinions fully diverge” with Turkey, but Moscow would keep explaining its position to “our Turkish friends”.

Russia seized control of Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it in 2014.

