Moscow exhibits Gaddafi daughter’s art, painted in slain Libyan leader’s honour

reuters_tickers

2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian state museum is mounting an exhibit of artwork by the daughter of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, dedicated to her father’s memory.

Aisha Gaddafi, 47, is the fifth child and only biological daughter of the dictator who ruled the North African country from 1969 until he was captured and killed in 2011 by rebels during the NATO-backed uprising that toppled him.

On Friday, the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow opened a six-week exhibit of dozens of her artworks, including a painting of a crowd hovering over the corpses of her father and her brother who was killed alongside him. The painting shows members of the crowd using smartphones to snap pictures of the bodies.

“Today, I show these works for the first time to honour my father and my brother on the anniversary of their deaths,” she told reporters ahead of the opening. “I can tell you that these pictures are painted not with my hand, but with my heart.”

Aisha Gaddafi fled Libya during the uprising in 2011. The family says her husband and two of her children were killed in NATO airstrikes and bombings of the Gaddafi compound in Tripoli. She gave birth to her fourth child in Algeria and settled in Oman.

Igor Spivak, the chairman of the Russian Mideast Society, who organised the exhibit with support from Russia’s Foreign Ministry and other bodies, said he had proposed the exhibition to her in Oman, and she had quickly agreed.

“She knows that the people in Russia love her, love her father and wants to see her art in Russia.”