Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Moscow exhibits Gaddafi daughter’s art, painted in slain Libyan leader’s honour

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian state museum is mounting an exhibit of artwork by the daughter of slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, dedicated to her father’s memory.

Aisha Gaddafi, 47, is the fifth child and only biological daughter of the dictator who ruled the North African country from 1969 until he was captured and killed in 2011 by rebels during the NATO-backed uprising that toppled him.

On Friday, the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow opened a six-week exhibit of dozens of her artworks, including a painting of a crowd hovering over the corpses of her father and her brother who was killed alongside him. The painting shows members of the crowd using smartphones to snap pictures of the bodies.

“Today, I show these works for the first time to honour my father and my brother on the anniversary of their deaths,” she told reporters ahead of the opening. “I can tell you that these pictures are painted not with my hand, but with my heart.”

Aisha Gaddafi fled Libya during the uprising in 2011. The family says her husband and two of her children were killed in NATO airstrikes and bombings of the Gaddafi compound in Tripoli. She gave birth to her fourth child in Algeria and settled in Oman.

Igor Spivak, the chairman of the Russian Mideast Society, who organised the exhibit with support from Russia’s Foreign Ministry and other bodies, said he had proposed the exhibition to her in Oman, and she had quickly agreed.

“She knows that the people in Russia love her, love her father and wants to see her art in Russia.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
159 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR