Most Asian Stocks Rise Before Powell’s Testimony: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Most Asian stocks gained, following another record high for the S&P 500, as traders awaited Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress and the start of the US earnings season.

Equity benchmarks in Japan, Australia and South Korea all advanced, while those in Hong Kong and mainland China dropped. US futures climbed in Asian trading after the S&P 500 closed a fraction higher Monday to set its 35th record this year. The dollar and Treasuries were little changed.

Traders will be focused on Powell’s testimony beginning Tuesday for guidance on the Federal Reserve’s outlook. He faces pressure from lawmakers growing impatient for interest-rate cuts and others who are unhappy with the Fed’s latest plan to boost capital requirements for Wall Street lenders. Markets are pricing the chance of two rate cuts this year, with a roughly 70% chance of the first in September, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

“With the recent signs of softer growth and labor market, markets will closely watch if Powell gives any hints on the timing of rate cuts,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Market pricing for a September cut can increase and the US dollar can fall further if Powell’s comments are perceived as dovish.”

In China, investors will be looking ahead to one of the country’s biggest annual policy meetings, approaching next week. There are also uncertainties on the PBOC’s new liquidity operations unveiled on Monday with the central bank having tightened its grip on interest rates and taking greater control over short-term borrowing costs. Investors read the move as if the PBOC just raised rates, triggering a bond market selloff.

June CPI is due to come out Wednesday in China with analysts surveyed by Securities Daily expecting it to rise from a year ago due to increases in pork prices.

In Australia, consumer pessimism deepened in July as households worried about the prospect for further rate increases with inflation proving stickier than anticipated. Australian bonds mirrored Monday’s Treasury move, with shorter-term notes underperforming longer ones.

Bond markets appear to be beginning the back half of 2024 with a long bias, as economic data weakens as rate cuts approach in the fall, according to Thomas Tzitzouris at Strategas. Despite the long positioning, there are preliminary signs of shorts coming back, he said.

“When we break down the positioning data, we see a market that despite showing a long bias in anticipation of cuts, is not fully convinced this will occur with shorts slowly returning to the market,” Tzitzouris said.

The S&P 500 topped 5,570 on Monday ahead of Powell’s testimony, and as traders position for earnings from some of the largest American banks which unofficially kick off the second-quarter reporting season Friday. Expectations for the season are on the rise. Analysts’ upgrades to profit estimates have outnumbered downgrades, while forecasts for 12-month forward earnings stand at an all-time high.

John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer Asset Management said a robust earnings outlook and a resilient economy could support higher valuations. He raised his year-end S&P 500 target to 5,900. At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Scott Rubner says the bar for corporate results is high — with lofty expectations already baked in.

“As earnings season kicks off this week, investors should be prepared to see some ‘choppiness,’ but the market will likely climb back up again once companies resume buybacks,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide.

In commodities, oil was little changed after a two-day decline as Hurricane Beryl looked less likely to pose major disruptions to crude infrastructure in Texas. Gold steadied after dropping by the most in two weeks on Monday.

Key events this week:

China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, from Tuesday

Jerome Powell delivers semi-annual testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Tuesday

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Tuesday

Fed’s Michael Barr and Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

China PPI, CPI, Wednesday

Jerome Powell testifies to the House Financial Services Committee, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Michelle Bowman and Lisa Cook speak, Wednesday

US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

China trade, Friday

University of Michigan consumer sentiment, US PPI, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo’s earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.3%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0827

The Japanese yen was little changed at 160.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2907 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $56,544.01

Ether rose 0.9% to $3,025.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.085%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $82.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,364.07 an ounce

