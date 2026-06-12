Most Stocks Rise on US-Iran Hopes as SpaceX Surges: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove most stocks higher as oil fell after Iran signaled a deal with the US is approaching, fueling hopes for an end to the war that has roiled global markets.

While the S&P 500 whipsawed amid losses in most megacaps, about 350 of its shares rose. SpaceX jumped after a record-breaking IPO. US oil fell below $85 as Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has “never been closer.”

The US and Iran moved closer to an interim peace agreement meant to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and help end a war that has damaged the global economy and caused chaos in the Middle East. The countries may sign an agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven world leaders summit next week, according to senior officials familiar with the matter.

Equities had briefly fallen after President Donald Trump complained about Iran leaking terms of a deal to end their war.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” President Trump said in a post. “They better get their act together.”

Iran’s “drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE,” he also noted on Truth Social.

On the economic front, US consumer sentiment rose in early June for the first time in four months as lower gasoline prices provided some relief for Americans grappling with a surge in inflation. Consumers expect prices to rise at an annual rate of 4.6% over the next year, down from 4.8% in May.

“We expect inflation pressures to ease after the Iran conflict simmers and the subsequent improvement in supply chains,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “But if the conflict in Iran remains throughout the summer, we should expect stronger inflation headwinds will put a damper on the growth trajectory.”

Corporate Highlights:

Adobe Inc. said its chief financial officer would depart, leaving the company without a top tier of veteran leadership after Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen announced in March that he would step aside. Blackstone Inc. is in early-stage talks about an acquisition involving H&R Real Estate Investment Trust, a Canadian owner of apartment buildings and other properties. Flutter Entertainment Plc announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange about two years after the online betting group shifted its primary listing to New York, the latest company to abandon the UK bourse to prioritize US trading. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:06 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.9% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1571 The British pound was little changed at $1.3408 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 160.27 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $63,685.75 Ether fell 0.4% to $1,664.39 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.48% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.00% Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.84% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $84.76 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.