motive unknown Elderly woman stabs boy to death in Basel

hospital building in basel

The University Children's Hospital Basel, where the boy died on Thursday.

(© Keystone / Georgios Kefalas)

A seven-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on Thursday afternoon on a street in Basel. A 75-year-old woman handed herself in to police as the self-confessed culprit.

The incident happened around 12:45 pm on Thursday afternoon, when the boy, who was walking home alone from school, was suddenly attacked.

After being found by a teacher, emergency services were called to the scene and a doctor tried to revive the boy, but to no avail. He died from his injuries shortly after undergoing emergency surgery at the University Children’s Hospital Basel.

Police began a search for an elderly woman who had been seen leaving the scene of the crime, but not long after, the 75-year-old handed herself into authorities and was arrested.

So far police have no clues as to why the woman stabbed the boy. Any witnesses have been asked to come forward with further information.

Keystone-SDA/dos

