Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Motor Racing-Antonelli to replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Alan Baldwin

MONZA, Italy (Reuters) -Italian Kimi Antonelli will replace seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season in a deal announced at the 18-year-old’s home grand prix on Saturday.

Team boss Toto Wolff told reporters at Monza he had decided on Antonelli within minutes of Hamilton, 39, informing him last January that he would be moving to Ferrari in 2025.

“Instinctively that is the line-up, with these two, that I always wanted,” said the Austrian, who expected “great things” from the youngster but also plenty of mistakes along the way.

Antonelli, who joins race winner George Russell in the lineup, has been competing in Formula Two this year but has been supported by Mercedes since 2019, with a programme of private testing in older cars this year.

He will be the first rookie to drive for Mercedes in 70 years, already a daunting enough prospect without also stepping into the shoes of the most successful driver in the history of the sport.

The announcement came a day after Antonelli, who will also be the most high-profile rookie since Hamilton debuted with McLaren in 2007, crashed Russell’s car in his free practice debut at Monza.

“It’s not possible to replace Lewis Hamilton, he’s such a great figure in the sport of today and he has achieved so much in his career,” said the Italian, who will race next season with the number 12.

“I’m just the next driver for Mercedes in ’25, so I’m really excited for that.”

Wolff had also sounded out Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen about a possible move but the Dutch driver is under contract to the end of 2028 and the overtures came to nothing.

“These two are the future,” said Wolff.

“All of our focus in the team is on George and Kimi. There’s no discussion, there are no second thoughts about what we’re doing in 2026 because now it’s about 2024 and 2025.”

Antonelli will be the first Italian driver to race in Formula One since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021 and the first with a top team since Giancarlo Fisichella stood in at Ferrari in 2009.

Fisichella is also the last Italian to win a race, with Renault in 2006.

“Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy… I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity,” Antonelli said in the statement announcing his arrival.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for … I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”

Russell, who will be starting his fourth season at Mercedes, also looked forward to the new pairing.

“I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I’ve been his team-mate. I’ve learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi,” he said.

Mercedes have won three races so far this season, Hamilton taking two of them.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Hugh Lawson)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR