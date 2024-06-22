Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Motor racing-McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire

This content was published on
1 minute

BARCELONA (Reuters) – A McLaren employee was taken to hospital after a fire forced the Formula One team to evacuate their paddock headquarters before final practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday.

The team said the Circuit de Catalunya emergency services and local fire brigade were on the scene within minutes of the alarm and the fire in the hospitality hub was quickly extinguished.

“One McLaren team member has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and all McLaren personnel and guests are accounted for,” McLaren added, thanking rival teams for their offers of assistance.

The drama, with fire engines in the paddock and the area around the team hospitality cordoned off, had no apparent impact on the team’s drivers who use the temporary construction as their base in the paddock.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was second fastest in final practice with Australian Oscar Piastri 10th.

