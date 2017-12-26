This content was published on December 26, 2017 9:22 AM Dec 26, 2017 - 09:22

The Hofathorn, where an avalanche killed a 39-year-old Swiss on Monday (Keystone)

Three people died in separate avalanche accidents in the Swiss Alps over the Christmas period, according to police.

A man who was skiing close to the 2,844-metre Hofathorn, in canton Valais, died after being carried away by an avalanche on Monday morning.

The 39-year-old from the Valais region was quickly found and recovered by his friends but was confirmed dead at the scene by emergency services.

Police in Graubünden, in eastern Switzerland, said a tourist who went missing on Saturday had also been found dead.

The 31-year-old Frenchman had tried to climb the Glattwang mountain alone on Saturday afternoon after skiing with his girlfriend.

When he did not return, a search was launched and the man’s body was found in a ravine on Sunday morning. Police said he had triggered an avalanche on his descent which carried him more than a kilometre over rocky terrain.

Snow drift death

Separately, one of three walkers buried by a snow drift in Valais on Saturday had died, reported Swiss public radio, SRF, quoting the police.

The group was hiking at 2,700 metres in the St Luc region when the accident happened. One of them managed to get free and make an emergency call which allowed the others to be rescued.

All three were flown to hospital, where one, a 29-year-old woman from canton Vaud, died of her injuries on Sunday evening, SRF said.

Winter sports safety Almost 2,000 avalanche deaths in Switzerland since 1936 By swissinfo.ch and agencies While the number of victims of avalanches in controlled areas has declined significantly over the past 80 years, that in open areas has stayed ...





swissinfo.ch and agencies/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.