Mountain giant Granite greeter unveiled in Andermatt

(Keystone)

“Standmandli” (little stone man) by Swiss sculptor Udo Rondinone was unveiled on Thursday on a new roundabout at the entrance to Andermatt, a tourism destination in canton Uri. 

The 22-tonne granite sculpture was commissioned by Egyptian businessman Samih Sawiris, who has invested heavily in the village, including in the luxury hotel The Chedi. 

