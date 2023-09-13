Mountain movement blamed for Gotthard Tunnel damage

Traffic has been redirected from the Gotthard road tunnel. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

The cause of the damage in the Gotthard road tunnel has been identified as "stress redistribution in the local mountains", which led to pressure changes and then to a crack in the intermediate ceiling, the Federal Roads Office (FRO) announced this on Wednesday.

This content was published on September 13, 2023 - 18:51

Keystone-SDA

Such stress shifts in the mountains could put a lot of strain on structures - such as tunnels, according to a statement. As a result, similar damage occurred in the Gotthard road tunnel in 1985.

There are several possibilities why these rearrangements could occur: movements in the mountain, construction work or even tectonic influences. FRO is therefore in contact with the Swiss Seismological Service, which recorded a “seismic signal” on Sunday afternoon at 4:10 p.m.

It is currently being clarified whether this signal is related to the events in the tunnel.

In any case, FRO could rule out structural conditions of the tunnel as the cause of the damage, it said. Construction work is on track and FRO expects to be able to open the tunnel to traffic this week.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

Articles in this story Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative