This content was published on January 23, 2018 3:39 PM Jan 23, 2018 - 15:39

Residents of the Val d'Anniviers, in the southern Swiss canton of Valais, haven't seen this much snow in nearly two decades.



Such record-breaking accumulation requires specialised management practices, such as triggering controlled avalanches using explosives. Residents must also cope with road closures and, in some cases, evacuations due to the threat of avalanches and landslides.

(RTS/swissinfo.ch)

