Move by some NATO members to let Kyiv strike Russia with their arms is a dangerous escalation, Kremlin says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Friday that it had noted some Western countries’ statements at this week’s NATO summit permitting Kyiv to use arms they had supplied to strike Russian territory in a move it called a dangerous escalation.

Ukraine’s top presidential aide Andriy Yermak on Thursday called for an end to restrictions imposed on the use of allied-supplied weapons against targets deep inside Russia, saying it would be a “game-changer” in fighting Moscow.

“We see statements by representatives of some capitals, London and so on, who do not see any restrictions in this regard, and we see countries that are trying to keep the balance and say that they are against such easing of the terms for the use of long-range missiles,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that Moscow believed such weapons were already being used to strike Russian soil.

“But in the end, the main thing is that these missiles are already hitting our territory… As for increasing this distance, this is pure provocation, a new, very dangerous escalation of tension,” Peskov said.

