From CV to interview: how to apply for a job abroad

In Switzerland personal information like a photo, date of birth and marital status is quite usual on a CV. This is not the case in other countries. Alamy Stock Photo

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Applying for jobs in other countries means adapting to different standards and expectations. In this article, experts offer advice on applying for jobs in the international labour market.

5 minutes

Applying for a job abroad may require using a different language and certainly demands cultural awareness. What is normal in Switzerland may be different in the USA, France or Japan.

This article will provide useful tips for those seeking employment in another country.

Further helpful articles on moving and living abroad can be found on our page “Moving abroad made easy”. Official information from the Swiss federal government is available on the Swiss foreign ministry website, and the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) is available for additional advice.

How do you write an application and CV for a job abroad?

First, some general tips:

Explain your degrees or diplomas and their equivalents to help employers better understand your qualifications.



Indicate your residency and work permit status, if applicable.



Don’t bluff about your language skills – the people you’ll be working with are likely to be native speakers!



List your phone number, including the country code and time zone, to ensure you can be contacted easily.



In Switzerland, personal information like a photo, birth date and marital status are normal on a CV. This is not so in all countries, so don’t include that kind of information if you’re unsure. Details on varying requirements are provided below.



Adapt your application to the country you’re aiming for. Local recruitment agencies know the local job market, industry trends and cultural details.

Applying for jobs in the US and Canada

Job applications in the US and Canada are shorter than in Switzerland. They usually just include a resumé (CV) and a brief letter of motivation.

«Photos of applicants are not usual, and indeed are not wanted, due to anti-discrimination legislation» Julia Meir Lawi, branch director at Robert Half Switzerland in Geneva

“Photos of applicants are uncommon and even discouraged due to anti-discrimination laws,” explains Julia Meir Lawi, branch director in Geneva for the recruiting agency Robert Half Switzerland.

Personal details like date of birth, marital status, or religious affiliation are also avoided for the same reason.

Interviews in the US and Canada are often informal and personal. Companies want to know if the applicant will fit in with their corporate culture.

Pay negotiations are common in the US and considered a standard part of the hiring process, so be prepared to discuss this with HR.

One thing should not surprise you. “In the US, background checks and criminal record reviews are now standard in many industries,” says Anthony Adam, a research project manager at Page Executive.

What you should know in under 90 seconds:

Applying for jobs in France and Germany

In some European countries like Germany and France, pay structures are less flexible, and applicant photos are more likely to be included in a CV.

For applicants applying in France, Lawi says: “There is a formal structure and an equally formal interview.”

In Germany, the application process is also formal. They prioritise candidates who are technically and professionally qualified, often testing these skills during the hiring process.

You can find more helpful suggestions and guides for writing applications to European countries on the Europass websiteExternal link.

On the website of “Die Bewerbungsschreiber”, (resumé writer in German) the you will find tips for applications in Spain, Austria and SwedenExternal link.

Applying for jobs in Australia or the UK

Job application processes in Australia and the UK resemble those in the US and Canada. The application should only include professional information and qualifications. No need to provide personal data.

Applying for jobs in Asia

In Asia, corporate hierarchies are highly important, and the hiring process is typically intensive and lengthy. Modesty and teamwork are highly prized.

Lawi says: “In Japan, companies expect a great deal of formality, and for the application to be specifically targeted towards that company and its corporate culture and values.” Personal questions are rarely asked in interviews, as Japanese work culture emphasises the company and teamwork.

One important point: Your interview will likely be online, so ensure you are well-prepared for a video call.

SWI swissinfo.ch Thinking about moving abroad and still have questions this article didn’t answer? Join our WhatsApp Community for the Swiss Abroad and ask them in the “Swiss Abroad How-To Guide” group – we’re here to help! Click this link for the WhatsApp Community for the Swiss Abroad External linkor scan this QR code to join! Read more Collapse

SWI swissinfo.ch

Edited by Melanie Eichenberger

Adapted from German by Terence MacNamee/amva