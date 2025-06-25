The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
Moving abroad

How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here's a short guide on how to vote from abroad.

This content was published on
1 minute

I focus on service journalism and am responsible for our guide to moving abroad, as well as for marketing projects and editorial tasks. Originally from French-speaking Switzerland, I now live in Zurich and am a ZHAW graduate. Previously, I worked as an editor and anchor for outlets such as SonntagsBlick, BlickTV and Watson.

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

More
Camille Kündig

More

How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen

This content was published on Living outside Switzerland doesn’t mean losing your right to vote. Yet only a small percentage of Swiss citizens living abroad actually cast their ballots. Here’s a short guide on how to vote from abroad.

Read more: How to vote from abroad as a Swiss citizen
Camille Kündig

More

What you need to know to get a job abroad

This content was published on Got a Swiss passport and dreaming of working abroad? We’ll show you how to get started in under 90 seconds – the countdown is on!

Read more: What you need to know to get a job abroad
Private relocation, two young ladies carry a crate into a house. packing boxes well is inmportant for Moving abroad

More

Moving abroad: a helpful checklist

This content was published on Planning on emigrating? This checklist including expert tips will guide you through the logistical steps.

Read more: Moving abroad: a helpful checklist
Swiss passengers queuing to check in their luggage in a Swiss airport

More

Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

This content was published on Moving abroad is an exciting but often challenging experience. Many emigrants experience different phases between culture shock and assimilation.

Read more: Culture shock: The four phases of emigration

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
25 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR