Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Mpox is not under control in Africa, warns Africa CDC

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

DAKAR (Reuters) – The mpox outbreak in Africa is still not under control, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) warned on Thursday, adding that cases were still increasing in several countries.

The World Health Organization declared the recent outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

Countries in the continent are struggling to respond to another major outbreak coming at the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic that exposed weak health systems that were unprepared to deal with a major public health crisis.

The number of mpox cases in Africa has surged 177%, and deaths have increased 38.5% compared with the same period a year ago, data from the Africa CDC showed.

“We can say today that mpox is not under control in Africa. We still have this increase of cases that is worrying for all of us,” Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, told a weekly briefing on the outbreak.

In one week 2,912 new cases were reported compared with the previous week including a new country, Morocco, where a case was reported, confirming the spread of the disease in all four regions of the continent.

So far, 15 of the 55 member states of the African Union have reported cases, Africa CDC said.

“We still have people dying from mpox in Africa. In one week, we lost 14 people,” Kaseya added.

He added in some countries, such as Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, two strains of the disease were in circulation, but because surveillance and testing systems were not robust enough, it was impossible to tell if that was the case in other countries.

Kaseya said Rwanda had started its vaccination campaign, while the Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak, is set to start vaccinations in early October.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
45 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR