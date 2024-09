MSF closes programmes in Russia after instruction to deregister

BERLIN (Reuters) – Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) said on Monday that it was closing its programmes in Russia after an instruction to deregister from the Justice Ministry.

MSF received a letter from the ministry in August conveying its decision that the MSF affiliate office should be closed after 32 years of working in the country, the aid group said in a statement.