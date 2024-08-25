Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Mudslide in Thailand’s Phuket kills 13, including 2 Russians, official says

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thirteen people including a Russian couple died in a mudslide on the Thai resort island of Phuket, the authorities said Sunday, after calling off a search for missing persons.

Heavy rains last week set off the mudslides near the Big Buddha, a popular tourist destination in the south of the country, said Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat.

Besides the Russians, nine of the dead were migrant workers from Myanmar and the other two were Thais, Sophon said. About 20 people were injured and 209 households were affected by the mudslide.

A major cleanup is under way, the governor said, adding that the authorities were getting in touch with relatives and embassies of the victims.

