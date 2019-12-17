This content was published on December 17, 2019 9:00 AM

Mark Henley's photographs captures the unique atmosphere inside the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO), where delegates from its 164 member countries gather.



The WTO is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by most of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. Its goal is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible.



All images: Mark Henley/Panos









