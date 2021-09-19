‘Good planning is important’

Alina Meier, a 25-year-old cross country skier, grew up in Davos. In an interview with SWI swissinfo.ch, she explains the challenges she faces in combining sports and studies.

This content was published on September 19, 2021 - 10:00

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp. More from this author | Multimedia Jie Guo Zehnder Originally from Peking, Jie moved to Switzerland in 2003 and studied pedagogy (Bachelor Degree in Pedagogy, Master Degree in Comparative and Intercultural Pedagogy University of Fribourg). Jie have moved on to work as journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2011. She speaks French, German and English, covers a wide range of issues mainly in French- and German-speaking Switzerland. More from this author | Chinese Department

The dual career of a top-level athlete and student is particularly challenging for Alina Meier because her sport has a seasonal focus. In winter, she has to be on the road a lot. After a lot of deliberation, the three-time Swiss champion decided to start studying in 2020 "because there was an opportunity to do all the studies online".

Meier is now in the third semester of her bachelor's degree. The coming semesters will be particularly intense for her, because in addition to her academic tasks, she still has one big goal: participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.