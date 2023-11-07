'The Swiss have become more open'
Around 250,000 Kosovars and Kosovo-Swiss live in Switzerland today. In the video, three of them - Arta Krasniqi, Eleonit Smajli and Mergim Vukshinaj - talk about how they perceive Switzerland and their relationship with Kosovo.
This content was published on November 7, 2023 - 11:36
