“We want peace in Europe!”
The Swiss government strongly condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine. Demonstrators also called for an immediate end of military intervention.This content was published on February 25, 2022 - 11:35
- 日本語 「ヨーロッパに平和を！」
- Deutsch “Wir wollen Frieden in Europa!” (original)
- Español ¡Queremos la paz en Europa!
- Français "Nous voulons la paix en Europe"
- Pусский «Мы хотим мира в Европе!»
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.