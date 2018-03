This content was published on March 18, 2018 11:00 AM Mar 18, 2018 - 11:00

The Schwyz soup kitchen was established in 1868, at a time when canton Schwyz was one of the poorest regions in Switzerland. The aim of this social institution: to provide schoolchildren and those in need with a hot meal. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

