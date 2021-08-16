Culture 25 women in charge of Swiss museums Nathalie Herschdorfer, director of the Musée des beaux-arts at Le Locle. François Wavre/Lundi13 Tatyana Franck has been director of Lausanne's Musée de l'Elysée photo museum since 2015. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott Felicity Lunn is the director and curator of the Centre d'art Pasquart at Biel. Lia Wagner Nadine Wietlisbach has been director of the Fotomuseum Winthertour since 2018. © Keystone / Christian Beutler Elena Filipovic has been director of Kunsthalle Basel since 2014. Kunsthalle Basel/Moritz Schermbach Chantal Prod'hom is the director of MUDAC (Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts) in Lausanne. François Wavre/Lundi13 Fanni Fetzer has been director of Kunstmuseum Lucerne since 2011. Kunstmuseum Luzern/Marc Latzel Ann Demeester has just been appointed the director of Kunsthaus Zurich. Keystone / Jacqueline De Haas Sabine Schaschl is the director and chief curator at the Haus Konstruktiv in Zurich. Haus Konstruktiv/Barbara Müller The art historian Katrin Steffen will be the new director of Kunstmuseum Solothurn from December 2021. Stefan Holenstein Heike Munder is the director of the Migros Museum for Contemporary Art in Zurich. Gian Marco Castelberg/Migros Museum The curator and art historian Céline Eidenbenz has been the director of the Musée d'art du Valais at Sion since 2013. Pro Helvetia/M.LeMens Salome Hohl has been the director and artistic director of Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich since the start of 2020. CabaretVoltaire/Esther Nora Mathis Eva Bigler has been the artistic director of the Kunsthaus Zofingen depuis March 2021. Kunsthaus Zofingen/Tom Waugh Barbara Zürcher is the director of the Haus für Kunst Uri museum. Nadia Indergand- Bucheli Ines Goldbach is the director and curator of the Kunsthaus Baselland at Liestal. Pati Grabowicz The art historian Nina Zimmer has been the director of Kunstmuseum Bern and the Zentrum Paul Klee since 2016. Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone Melanie Ohnemus became the new director of Kunsthaus Glarus in July 2021. Maria Ziegelböck/Kunsthaus Glarus Dorothee Messmer (with orange mask) and Katja Herlach during the lockdown at the exhibition "Memory. Über die Erinnerung und das Vergessen", 2021. Yolanda Ludwig Kabelo Malatsie is the new director of Kunsthalle Berne. She will begin in April 2022 as the succesor to Valérie Knoll. Vansa Katharina Epprecht is the director of the Museum zu Allerheiligen (All Saints' Day Museum) in Schaffhausen. Museum zu Allerheiligen Katharina Ammann has been the director of Kunsthaus Aarau since July 2020. Christian Beutler/Keystone NIcoletta Ossana Cavadini has been the director of the m.a.x. museo in Chiasso since 2010. maxmuseo.ch Kerstin Richter has been in charge of the Oskar Reinhart collection Am Römerholz in Winterthur since 2016. zVg/Sammlung Reinhart Helen Hirsch has been the director of Kunsthaus Thun for 13 years. Kunsthaus Thun/Carolina Piasecki This content was published on August 16, 2021 - 08:29 August 16, 2021 - 08:29 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) 25 Frauen an der Spitze von Schweizer Museen Italiano (it) 25 donne alla guida di musei svizzeri Français (fr) 25 femmes à la tête de musées suisses More More #LocarnoCloseup SWI swissinfo.ch brings you diversified coverage of the most prestigious Swiss film festival. Turn on and tune in! Tags: Culture Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
