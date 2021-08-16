Navigation

25 women in charge of Swiss museums

  • Nathalie Herschdorfer, director of the Musée des beaux-arts at Le Locle. François Wavre/Lundi13
  • Tatyana Franck has been director of Lausanne's Musée de l'Elysée photo museum since 2015. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott
  • Felicity Lunn is the director and curator of the Centre d'art Pasquart at Biel. Lia Wagner
  • Nadine Wietlisbach has been director of the Fotomuseum Winthertour since 2018. © Keystone / Christian Beutler
  • Elena Filipovic has been director of Kunsthalle Basel since 2014. Kunsthalle Basel/Moritz Schermbach
  • Chantal Prod'hom is the director of MUDAC (Museum of Contemporary Design and Applied Arts) in Lausanne. François Wavre/Lundi13
  • Fanni Fetzer has been director of Kunstmuseum Lucerne since 2011. Kunstmuseum Luzern/Marc Latzel
  • Ann Demeester has just been appointed the director of Kunsthaus Zurich. Keystone / Jacqueline De Haas
  • Sabine Schaschl is the director and chief curator at the Haus Konstruktiv in Zurich. Haus Konstruktiv/Barbara Müller
  • The art historian Katrin Steffen will be the new director of Kunstmuseum Solothurn from December 2021. Stefan Holenstein
  • Heike Munder is the director of the Migros Museum for Contemporary Art in Zurich. Gian Marco Castelberg/Migros Museum
  • The curator and art historian Céline Eidenbenz has been the director of the Musée d'art du Valais at Sion since 2013. Pro Helvetia/M.LeMens
  • Salome Hohl has been the director and artistic director of Cabaret Voltaire in Zurich since the start of 2020. CabaretVoltaire/Esther Nora Mathis
  • Eva Bigler has been the artistic director of the Kunsthaus Zofingen depuis March 2021. Kunsthaus Zofingen/Tom Waugh
  • Barbara Zürcher is the director of the Haus für Kunst Uri museum. Nadia Indergand- Bucheli
  • Ines Goldbach is the director and curator of the Kunsthaus Baselland at Liestal. Pati Grabowicz
  • The art historian Nina Zimmer has been the director of Kunstmuseum Bern and the Zentrum Paul Klee since 2016. Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone
  • Melanie Ohnemus became the new director of Kunsthaus Glarus in July 2021. Maria Ziegelböck/Kunsthaus Glarus
  • Dorothee Messmer (with orange mask) and Katja Herlach during the lockdown at the exhibition "Memory. Über die Erinnerung und das Vergessen", 2021. Yolanda Ludwig
  • Kabelo Malatsie is the new director of Kunsthalle Berne. She will begin in April 2022 as the succesor to Valérie Knoll. Vansa
  • Katharina Epprecht is the director of the Museum zu Allerheiligen (All Saints' Day Museum) in Schaffhausen. Museum zu Allerheiligen
  • Katharina Ammann has been the director of Kunsthaus Aarau since July 2020. Christian Beutler/Keystone
  • NIcoletta Ossana Cavadini has been the director of the m.a.x. museo in Chiasso since 2010. maxmuseo.ch
  • Kerstin Richter has been in charge of the Oskar Reinhart collection Am Römerholz in Winterthur since 2016. zVg/Sammlung Reinhart
  • Helen Hirsch has been the director of Kunsthaus Thun for 13 years. Kunsthaus Thun/Carolina Piasecki
