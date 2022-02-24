A backup for our health

The microbial diversity that is crucial for our health is threatened worldwide by urbanisation. The project "The Microbiota Vault" aims to create a biobank for the whole world.

The microbiome is part of our metabolic system and has a significant influence on human health. The gut microbiome is thought to have many important functions in addition to processing ingested food, including synthesising essential vitamins, fighting inflammation and displacing pathogens. "The Microbiota Vault" aims to preserve this important human microbial diversity for posterity.

In an initial pilot phase, different stool samples from people at the University Hospital Basel will be collected, sequenced and stored. In a later phase, bacteria found in animals, plants and fermented foods will be added. The researchers are also looking for an ideal location where the samples can be stored safely for decades to come.