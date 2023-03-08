Culture A dialogue between past and present James-Simon-Galerie, 2018, Berlin. Noshe Saint Louis Art Museum, 2013, Missouri, USA. Simon Menges "Veles e Vents" building at the newly designed industrial port of Valencia. Christian Richters Amorepacific Headquarters, 2017, Seoul, South Korea Noshe Amorepacific Headquarters, 2017, Seoul, South Korea Noshe BBC Scotland Headquarters, 2007, Glasgow, United Kingdom. Noshe Inagawa Cemetery Chapel and Visitor Center, 2017, Hyogo (Japan). Noshe Museo Jumex, 2013, Mexico City, Mexico Moritz Bernoully Procuratie Vecchie, 2022, Venice, Italy. Alberto Parise Procuratie Vecchie, 2022, Venice Italy. Alberto Parise Royal Academy of Arts Masterplan, 2018, London, United Kingdom. Simon Menges This content was published on March 8, 2023 March 8, 2023 minutes Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Ein Dialog zwischen Vergangenheit und Gegenwart: Chipperfields Werke More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Podcast Inside Geneva: aid without women in Afganistan The Taliban have banned women from working for aid agencies. This week on the Inside Geneva podcast, host Imogen Foulkes asks: what will this mean? Share this story
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.