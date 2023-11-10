Democracy A Kosovo call centre A view of call centre daily work. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch The work stations are all identical; the equipment was delivered by lorry from Switzerland. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Tidiness is a top priority. All work stations must be left exactly the same at the end of the day. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Employees work in two shifts; the first begins at 12pm. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch The working culture in the Kosovan call centre should not differ from the working culture in Switzerland. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Anyone who works there must agree to be filmed. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch Switzerland is very present in the Kosovo call centre. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch This content was published on November 10, 2023 - 09:00 November 10, 2023 - 09:00 Other languages: 4 Deutsch (de) Die Bildstrecke zum Callcenter im Kosovo, das die Menschen in der Schweiz nach ihrer Meinung fragt. عربي (ar) سلسلة صور لمركز الاتصال في كوسوفو الذي يستطلع آراء الناس في سويسرا Français (fr) Visite au centre d'appels Kosovo Calling à Pristina Pусский (ru) Колл-центр НИИ GFS, Косово, 2023 год Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link Visit to the Spinp Agency in Pristina in autumn 2023. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Follow us on WhatsApp Receive news from Switzerland and our latest stories directly in WhatsApp. Check out our new channel and make sure to hit 'follow'.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.