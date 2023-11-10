Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

A Kosovo call centre

  • A view of call centre daily work. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • The work stations are all identical; the equipment was delivered by lorry from Switzerland. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Tidiness is a top priority. All work stations must be left exactly the same at the end of the day. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Employees work in two shifts; the first begins at 12pm. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • The working culture in the Kosovan call centre should not differ from the working culture in Switzerland. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Anyone who works there must agree to be filmed. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
  • Switzerland is very present in the Kosovo call centre. Vera Leysinger/SWI swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on November 10, 2023 - 09:00

    Visit to the Spinp Agency in Pristina in autumn 2023.

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?

    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

    Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

    Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.