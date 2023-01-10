Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
New Year’s photos from the Swiss government

  • Keystone / Matthieu Gafsou
  • Bundeskanzlei / Stefano Spinelli
  • Markus A. Jegerlehner / Bundeskanzlei
  • Annette Boutellier/Yoshiko Kusano/Bundeskanzlei
  • Swiss Federal Chancellery
  • Swiss Federal Council
  • 2017, photographer Beat Mumenthaler Beat Mumenthaler
  • 2016 Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben
  • 2015, photographers Christian Grund and Maurice Haas Bundeskanzlei / Christian Grund und Maurice Haas
  • 2014, photographer Dominic Buettener and Beatrice Devenes Bundeskanzeli / Dominic Buettener und Beatrice Devenes
  • 2013, photographer Ulrich Liechti Bundeskanzlei / Ulrich Liechti
  • 2012, photo by Corinne Glanzmann Bundeskanzlei / Corinne Glanzmann
  • 2011, photographed by Monika Flückiger Bundeskanzlei / Monika Flückiger
  • 2010, photographed by Alex Spichale keystone
  • Swiss Federal Council
  • 2008, photograph by Béatrice Devènes and Dominic Büttner Bundeskanzlei / Beatrice Devenes, Dominique Buet
  • 2008, photographed by Béatrice Devènes and Dominic Büttner Keystone
  • 2007, photographed by Julie de Tribolet Bundeskanzlei / Julie De Tribolet
  • 2006, photographed by students at the Zurich Art College HGKZ Bundeskanzlei / Fachklasse der Zürcher Hochschule für Gestaltung und Kunst HGKZ
  • 2005, photographed by Marc Latzel Bundeskanzlei / Marc Latzel
  • 2004, photographed by Tobias Madörin Bundeskanzeli / Tobias Madoerin
  • 2003, photographed by Samuel Mizrachi Bundeskanzlei / Samuel Mizrachi
  • 2002, photographed by Reto Camenisch Bundeskanzlei / Reto Camenisch
  • 2001, photographed by Edouard Rieben Bundeskanzlei / Edouard Rieben
  • 2000, photographed by Masato Yokoyama Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama
  • 1999, photographed by Masato Yokoyama Bundeskanzlei / Masato Yokoyama
  • 1999, photographer unknown Bundeskanzlei
  • June 1998, photographer unknown Bundeskanzlei
  • 1997, photographer unknown Bundeskanzlei

    The group photo of the seven-member Swiss cabinet is an annual ritual. It is not just a souvenir but also captures the mood and ambitions of the government through symbolism. 

    This content was published on January 10, 2023 - 09:48

    Interior Minister Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency for 2023, wanted to emphasise the good cooperation between the members of the government, who represent different parties and come from the three main linguistic regions of the country.

    The photo shows the seven Federal Councillors and the Federal Chancellor gathered around a large table: they form a whole, but also interact in small groups. The photo was taken by Matthieu Gafsou, a photographer from canton Vaud, who was inspired by 17th-century genre painting and the Düsseldorf school of photography. The landscape in the background symbolises the outside world.

    "In times of uncertainty and crisis, the photograph should be both reassuring and sober. It is intended to show the unity of the Federal Council and the good cooperation of its members, despite the different points of view," Berset said.  

    If the photo is at first sight rather classic, a few sheets of paper flying over the ministers' heads add a little fantasy to the picture. According to the Federal Chancellery, these are poems by Charles-Ferdinand Ramuz, which "discreetly evoke the chaos and global tensions that seem much more present today than in the past".

