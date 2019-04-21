This content was published on April 21, 2019 11:00 AM

On 20 July 1969 – almost 50 years ago – the first astronauts landed on the moon. To mark this event, Zurich’s Kunsthaus is staging an exhibition entitled “Fly me to the moon” with around 200 selected depictions of the moon dating from the 20th century. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram