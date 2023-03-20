Navigation

A world without Credit Suisse

  • When Credit Suisse branches disappear from Swiss high streets.... An edited image originally taken after the Labour Day protest in Zurich on May 1, 2019. Keystone
  • What company name will replace Credit Suisse on its current headquarters building on Paradeplatz Square in the heart of Zurich's financial district? Keystone
  • No more donation cheques, like this one to Lucerne's Transport Museum in 2006. Keystone
  • Will the Swiss national football team be able to still count on financial support from Credit Suisse? Keystone
  • Another Credit Suisse branch that is set to disappear - this one is opposite the Swiss National Bank in the centre of Bern. Keystone
  • London's Canary Wharf, like many other financial districts around the world, will have to change their office signs. Keystone / Andy Rain
  • The Swiss women's football team will have to find a new sponsor to adorn their kit. Keystone
  • Golf, horse-jumping, football...Credit Suisse were generous sponsors of sporting events. Keystone
  • Milan will also lose its Credit Suisse branch. Keystone
  • Climate Justice activists block the entrance to Credit Suisse headquarters on Paradeplatz in Zurich on July 8, 2019. Keystone
  • Who will take over as lead sponsor of the Zurich Film Festival? Keystone
  • How will Credit Suisse be best remembered when it disappears from our buildings and collective memory? Keystone

    Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, was everywhere. But the ailing bank and its image look set to slowly fade from our collective memory after Sunday’s shock announcement of a UBS state-backed takeover.

    This content was published on March 20, 2023 minutes

    In a selection of archive images, SWI swissinfo.ch’s photo editors reflect on what everyday life might look like when Credit Suisse is gone.

    UBS agreed to buy rival bank Credit Suisse on March 19 for CHF3 billion ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

