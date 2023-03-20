A world without Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, was everywhere. But the ailing bank and its image look set to slowly fade from our collective memory after Sunday’s shock announcement of a UBS state-backed takeover.
This content was published on March 20, 2023 minutes
Thomas Kern was born in Switzerland in 1965. Trained as a photographer in Zürich, he started working as a photojournalist in 1989. He was a founder of the Swiss photographers agency Lookat Photos in 1990. Thomas Kern has won twice a World Press Award and has been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. His work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.