A world without Credit Suisse

When Credit Suisse branches disappear from Swiss high streets.... An edited image originally taken after the Labour Day protest in Zurich on May 1, 2019. Keystone

What company name will replace Credit Suisse on its current headquarters building on Paradeplatz Square in the heart of Zurich's financial district? Keystone

No more donation cheques, like this one to Lucerne's Transport Museum in 2006. Keystone

Will the Swiss national football team be able to still count on financial support from Credit Suisse? Keystone

Another Credit Suisse branch that is set to disappear - this one is opposite the Swiss National Bank in the centre of Bern. Keystone

London's Canary Wharf, like many other financial districts around the world, will have to change their office signs. Keystone / Andy Rain

The Swiss women's football team will have to find a new sponsor to adorn their kit. Keystone

Golf, horse-jumping, football...Credit Suisse were generous sponsors of sporting events. Keystone

Milan will also lose its Credit Suisse branch. Keystone

Climate Justice activists block the entrance to Credit Suisse headquarters on Paradeplatz in Zurich on July 8, 2019. Keystone

Who will take over as lead sponsor of the Zurich Film Festival? Keystone

How will Credit Suisse be best remembered when it disappears from our buildings and collective memory? Keystone

Credit Suisse, Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, was everywhere. But the ailing bank and its image look set to slowly fade from our collective memory after Sunday’s shock announcement of a UBS state-backed takeover.

This content was published on March 20, 2023 minutes

Thomas Kern Thomas Kern was born in Switzerland in 1965. Trained as a photographer in Zürich, he started working as a photojournalist in 1989. He was a founder of the Swiss photographers agency Lookat Photos in 1990. Thomas Kern has won twice a World Press Award and has been awarded several Swiss national scholarships. His work has been widely exhibited and it is represented in various collections.

In a selection of archive images, SWI swissinfo.ch’s photo editors reflect on what everyday life might look like when Credit Suisse is gone.

UBS agreed to buy rival bank Credit Suisse on March 19 for CHF3 billion ($3.23 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.