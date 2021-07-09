Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Abandoned and neglected at mining district’s hospital

For villagers living around Glencore’s massive mining complex in the Peruvian district of Espinar, health can be considered a luxury. The main town’s hospital lacks a wide array of basic equipment. The Swiss company donated oxygen to fill shortages caused by surging demand due to COVID-19, but hospital director Nubia Blanco Pillco says needs including access to clean water, are still unmet.

This content was published on July 9, 2021 - 09:42
Paula Dupraz-Dobias

Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Share this story

Join the conversation!

With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

You can Login or register here.