Abandoned and neglected at mining district’s hospital

For villagers living around Glencore’s massive mining complex in the Peruvian district of Espinar, health can be considered a luxury. The main town’s hospital lacks a wide array of basic equipment. The Swiss company donated oxygen to fill shortages caused by surging demand due to COVID-19, but hospital director Nubia Blanco Pillco says needs including access to clean water, are still unmet.

This content was published on July 9, 2021 - 09:42