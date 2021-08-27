Afghan women face an uncertain future

One of the big questions since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan is what will become of Afghan women.

When the militant group last ruled the country between 1996 and 2001, women and girls were barred from schools, universities and jobs, and had to veil from head to toe in public. This time the Taliban have given assurances that women’s rights will be respected and have said they want women to join their government.

The Swiss-based non-profit group Geneva Call has been active in Afghanistan for several years, trying to strengthen respect for human rights by armed non-state actors (ANSAs), and to improve the protection of civilians and in particular, women. The group says its local staff, some of whom are female, will continue this work.

But how difficult will it be to guarantee their safety? It was a question SWI swissinfo.ch put to Marie Lequin, Head of the Eurasia region at Geneva Call.