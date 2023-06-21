Alain Berset: in photos

Alain Berset, in his role as Swiss president (centre), as well as holding the position of Swiss interior and health minister, on his way to the media conference at which he will announce his resignation, in Bern, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Marcel Bieri/Keystone

A passer-by takes a selfie with Alain Berset as he is on his way to a media conference where Alain Berset will announce his resignation from the Federal Council, in Bern, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

The portrait of Alain Berset taken during an interview 2023, during which time he held the role as president. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Alain Berset, in his role as Swiss president (centre right), and US President Donald J. Trump (centre left) discuss during a bilateral meeting, next to Swiss Federal Councillor Johann Schneider-Ammann (right) and US Ambassador Edward Thomas McMullen (left) during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday, January 26, 2018. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Alain Berset signs an autograph on a Swiss flag on the back of a child during a visit a sports centre in the municipality of Le Chenit in canton Vaud during the Federal Council excursion on Thursday July 1, 2021. Laurent Gillieron/Keystone

Alain Berset, n his role as the Swiss president, pictured in in a Carbfix dome (which turning CO2 into stone underground), during a visit of a pilot project lead by ETH Zurich called DemoUpCARMA (Demonstration and Upscaling of CARbon dioxide MAnagement solutions for a net-zero Switzerland), in which CO2 from a Swiss wastewater treatment plant (ARA Bern) is transported to Iceland and permanent storage in a geological reservoir, near Hellisheidi Power Plant, near Reykjavik, Iceland, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Anthony Anex/Keystone

Alain Berset, in his role as Swiss president, is surrounded by children during a visit in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, during Berset's four days official visit to Bangladesh, Tuesday, February 6, 2018. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Alain Berset, in his role as Swiss president, during a tour of the exhibition "Svizzera 240: House Tour" at the Swiss Pavilion, during the 16th International Architecture Exhibition "La Biennale di Venezia", in Venice, Italy, Friday, May 25, 2018. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Portraits of Swiss Federal President Alain Berset, left, and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seen in the city of Dhaka, during Berset's four days state visit to Bangladesh, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, February 4, 2018. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Alain Berset on the second day of the Federal Council tour through Switzerland, in Mendrisio, on Friday, 1 July 2022. Keystone

Swiss Federal President Alain Berset makes notes during a short break between bilateral meetings, at the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Alain Berset puts on his mask at the end of a media conference on the latest Federal Council measures on the Covid-19 pandemic. (August 25, 2021) Anthony Anex/Keystone

Alain Berset takes a selfie with a music band during the Swiss National Day celebrations in Lucerne, Wednesday, August 1, 2018. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Alain Berset on his way to a Federal Council media conference on the results of the federal votes, in Bern on Sunday May 15, 2022. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Alain Berset gives an interview during the Federal Council tour at the Abegg Foundation in Riggisberg, in canton Bern on Friday, July 3, 2020. Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Swiss interior Alain Berset, who currently holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is standing down at the end of the year, he announced on June 21. A look back at some of his more memorable visits and political highlights.