Alain Berset: in photos
Swiss interior Alain Berset, who currently holds the rotating Swiss presidency role, is standing down at the end of the year, he announced on June 21. A look back at some of his more memorable visits and political highlights.
This content was published on June 21, 2023
- Deutsch Alain Berset: Bilder zum Rücktritt
- Português Momentos na vida de um político suíço
- 中文 阿兰·贝尔赛：部长生涯的几个瞬间
- Français Départ d'Alain Berset
- عربي آلان بيرسيه يعلن عن استقالته
- 日本語 辞意を表明したアラン・ベルセ内務相
- Italiano Alain Berset, le immagini di dodici anni nel Governo svizzero
