Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Related Stories

Picasso meets Giacometti Artists’ friendship in a museum

Alberto Giacometti and Pablo Picasso met for the first time in Paris. The Picasso Museum in Paris is now showcasing this special friendship in an ...

Artis's workplace Alberto Giacometti’s atelier opens

Alberto Giacometti was one of the major sculptors of the 20th century. He regularly spent time in his native village of Stampa in the Bregaglia ...

London exhibition The unknown Alberto Giacometti

The National Portrait Gallery in London has an exhibition on Alberto Giacometti that reveals unknown aspects of this Swiss artist. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Focus