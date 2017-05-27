May 27, 2017 - 11:00

For three days, the Swiss city of Basel became a mecca for Swiss comic and science fiction fans who came in their thousands to be a part of the second Fantasy Basel event.

Video games, virtual reality, film screenings, cosplay competitions and live artists – 50,000 square metres were dedicated to entertaining fantasy lovers. Several video games made their Swiss premiere before sales began. A highlight was the biggest-ever Star Wars backdrop in Switzerland featuring more than 80 storm troopers. Cosplayers from Switzerland and abroad, dressed as their favourite characters from manga, anime, comics, film or computer games, battled for top spots in competitions.

It was not just die-hard fans among the 43,000 visitors. Many families were seen strolling through the exhibition centre taking in the atmosphere and marveling at the costumes.

Fantasy Basel 2017external link took place from April 29 to May 1.