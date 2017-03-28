The entrance to the Reithalle on 20 December, 2013, as the city authorities decide whether to continue funding following more violence.

Bern politicians hand in another initiative on 11 May, 2016, to stop taxpayers' money being spent on the controversial centre.

Police arrive again on 31 May, 1995 after squatters ignored an order to clear out.

The Reithalle pictured on 9 June, 2013, one of the occasions voters have been called upon to decide its future.

The interior of the former stables on 15 February 1988. (KEYSTONE/Str)

Visitors at the re-opening of the Reitschule on 4 August, 2016.

Mar 28, 2017 - 11:06

The Reitschule in Bern is a venue of many faces that has had a colourful history in recent decades.

The 19th century building was once used by the city authorities as stables and a depot for stage coaches. But when the horses moved out, squatters occupied the premises for a period.

Today it is one of Switzerland's liveliest entertainment venues. There have been multiple attempts to shut it down because of its association with leftwing movements - but the Reitschule has seen off all challenges.

swissinfo.ch takes a look at the often controversial history of the Reitschule in pictures.

All photos copyright of Keystone