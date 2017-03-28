Alternative culture The Reitschule: past and present
The Reitschule in Bern is a venue of many faces that has had a colourful history in recent decades.
The 19th century building was once used by the city authorities as stables and a depot for stage coaches. But when the horses moved out, squatters occupied the premises for a period.
Today it is one of Switzerland's liveliest entertainment venues. There have been multiple attempts to shut it down because of its association with leftwing movements - but the Reitschule has seen off all challenges.
swissinfo.ch takes a look at the often controversial history of the Reitschule in pictures.
All photos copyright of Keystone