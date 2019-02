This content was published on February 17, 2019 10:00 AM

The Reformed Church is low on new recruits. It has now launched a special training course to attract the next generation, offering them the chance to become a vicar in just three years, rather than the usual five. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram